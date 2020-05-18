Vandals target American Red Cross building in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the vandals who marked up a building in Center City overnight.
Authorities say someone spray-painted several blue swastikas on the front of the American Red Cross building located on the 2200 block of Chestnut Street.
It seems the vandals also hit a construction site nearby.
On Sunday, crews quickly painted over the hateful symbol but it could still be seen through the paint.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
