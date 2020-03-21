Coronavirus

Late night host Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus

By Andrea Lans
NEW YORK CITY -- Just hours after announcing "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" would continue to be filmed from the host's New York City apartment, Cohen revealed on Friday evening that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cohen broke the news to his followers in an Instagram post: "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better."


"I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves," Cohen continued.

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: @ Home" was slated to begin on Sunday with guest stars already lined up including Ramona Singer, Nene Leakes, Jerry O'Connell and John Mayor.

Cohen is the latest star to announce his positive results of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, joining Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Colton Underwood, Daniel Dae Kim and more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citycoronavirus new york citycelebritytelevisioncomediancoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News