Andy's Diner in Conshy gives away pancakes to community

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Conshohocken diner that's been closed for a month amid the global pandemic opened on Friday to help the community.
"There're lot of people who are out of jobs like ourselves right now, who we know we can help- with food, some drinks," explained Andy's Diner server Gina Kern.
The diners' owners, Ibrahim Fadilia and Andrew Stone, initially planned to serve pancakes to area school children from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but decided to invite everyone.
This is a community that embraced them when they opened in 2008.
"Whatever we are getting now is very, very, very little, for what we get from them for their support," explained Fadilia.
Volunteers, including diner workers, handed out bags of food.
They prepared to make more than 5,000 pancakes and more than 5,000 pieces of French toast.
"When it comes to something like this, our first priority is to make sure everyone is safe and has food," Stone said.
Regular customer Jennifer Dow of Plymouth Township said, "They're great people anyway- I always knew that, but now it just proves how much they're a part of the community."
They said they would extend the hours of the giveaway on Friday, if needed.
"I hope that our customers and everyone in the community can see how much we care about them and their business and when we reopen, they will all be back," said server Kathy Ortenzi.
