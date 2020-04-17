Business

Andy's Diner in Conshy gives away pancakes to community

By
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Conshohocken diner that's been closed for a month amid the global pandemic opened on Friday to help the community.

"There're lot of people who are out of jobs like ourselves right now, who we know we can help- with food, some drinks," explained Andy's Diner server Gina Kern.

The diners' owners, Ibrahim Fadilia and Andrew Stone, initially planned to serve pancakes to area school children from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but decided to invite everyone.

This is a community that embraced them when they opened in 2008.

"Whatever we are getting now is very, very, very little, for what we get from them for their support," explained Fadilia.

RELATED: Northeast restaurant owner donates over 2,000 meals amid COVID-19

Volunteers, including diner workers, handed out bags of food.

They prepared to make more than 5,000 pancakes and more than 5,000 pieces of French toast.

"When it comes to something like this, our first priority is to make sure everyone is safe and has food," Stone said.

Regular customer Jennifer Dow of Plymouth Township said, "They're great people anyway- I always knew that, but now it just proves how much they're a part of the community."

They said they would extend the hours of the giveaway on Friday, if needed.

"I hope that our customers and everyone in the community can see how much we care about them and their business and when we reopen, they will all be back," said server Kathy Ortenzi.

More information at 6abc.com/coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessconshohocken boroughfree foodcoronavirusrestaurantfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Bucks County
More TOP STORIES News