Family, friends remember Philadelphia football player gunned down while riding bike

Frankford High School Running Back Angelo Walker, described as a brother and joy to so many, robbed of his bright future at just 15 years old.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family, friends and teammates gathered inside the stadium at Frankford High School to honor one of their own on Thursday night.Angelo Walker, a freshman, was shot and killed in the city's Overbrook section Sunday night.On Thursday night, everyone released balloons to remember 15-year-old Walker, nicknamed 'Rooksie' on the field.Walker is the third football player the Frankford Pioneers have had to say their goodbyes to."Losing Angelo, we lost a family member and it hurts, it's hurting the whole team, it's hurting our school, it's hurting our community," head coach Bill Sytsma said earlier this week. The rising sophomore was riding his bike when he was gunned down.