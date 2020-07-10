crime

Family, friends remember Philadelphia football player gunned down while riding bike

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family, friends and teammates gathered inside the stadium at Frankford High School to honor one of their own on Thursday night.

Angelo Walker, a freshman, was shot and killed in the city's Overbrook section Sunday night.

READ MORE: Coach remembers Frankford Pioneers football player who was shot, killed while riding bike
EMBED More News Videos

Frankford High School Running Back Angelo Walker, described as a brother and joy to so many, robbed of his bright future at just 15 years old.



On Thursday night, everyone released balloons to remember 15-year-old Walker, nicknamed 'Rooksie' on the field.

Walker is the third football player the Frankford Pioneers have had to say their goodbyes to.

"Losing Angelo, we lost a family member and it hurts, it's hurting the whole team, it's hurting our school, it's hurting our community," head coach Bill Sytsma said earlier this week.

The rising sophomore was riding his bike when he was gunned down.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimesocietyshootingvigilteen killedcommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Triple shooting leaves man dead in Philly
Teen robbed at gunpoint selling water gets help from community
27-year-old fatally shot in North Philadelphia
Bucks County priest sentenced in sex abuse case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Fay bringing heavy rain to Philly region Friday
Search for child continues; police say 'somebody's not telling the truth'
Medical worker using skating passion to connect with youth
Philly grandmother hit with rubber bullet speaks out
Should you sign a coronavirus waiver?
Teen robbed at gunpoint selling water gets help from community
Triple shooting leaves man dead in Philly
Show More
Here's how to volunteer for a COVID-19 vaccine trial
Pence to Philly police union: 'We will always have your back'
Vanessa Guillen's family speaks out about soldier's murder
Company uses promotional buses for coronavirus testing
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at SoCal lake
More TOP STORIES News