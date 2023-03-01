Men who brought guns to Pennsylvania Convention Center sentenced to prison

Antonio LaMotta and Joshua Macias were each sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months in prison for violating firearms laws.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men arrested outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in an effort to disrupt the November 2020 vote count learned their fate on Wednesday.

Antonio LaMotta and Joshua Macias were each sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months in prison for violating firearms laws. They will each then serve four years probation.

Investigators said the pair was illegally armed as they drove from their homes in Virginia.

Antonio Lamotta, 61 (left) and Joshua Macias, 42 (right)

A search of LaMotta's Hummer turned up an assault rifle and over a hundred rounds of ammunition.

LaMotta has since been federally charged for his participation in the January 6th insurrection.

Macias also participated in the capitol riot.

