Massive fire at apartment complex in Ocean County, N.J. under investigation

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a massive blaze that damaged an Ocean County, New Jersey apartment complex on Thursday.Drone video sent in by an Action News viewer showed the flames billowing from a building at the Royal Oaks in Little Egg Harbor Township.A number of fire departments from around the county helped fight the fire and evacuate residents.At last check, no injuries had been reported.We're still waiting for information on how many units were destroyed.