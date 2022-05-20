consumer reports

Consumer Reports looks into the right to repair your phone

Lawmakers are considering bills that would make it easier to repair your own things, including your smartphone.
By and Heather Grubola
EMBED <>More Videos

Consumer Reports looks into the right to repair your phone

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New smartphones can cost more than $1,000, so if you break the one you have, it might be worth having a professional try to fix it. Because as a new Consumer Reports investigation reveals, making those DIY repairs can be harder than you think.

When Consumer Reports surveyed people about this a few months ago, a lot said they didn't fix their smartphones when they broke because it was too expensive to do it. And many others said it was too inconvenient.

Replacement parts can also be hard to find, and instructions for fixing phones are scarce. Plus, newer phones are made with glued-in batteries and special screws that can't easily be removed.

Many users think they will void the warranty if they repair the phone yourself or at an independent shop, but that's not true.

Now, some states and Congress are taking notice of these unfriendly consumer practices, and lawmakers are considering bills that would make it easier to repair your own things, including your smartphone.

And for the first time, Apple says it will make some parts and repair manuals available to consumers and repair shops.

Microsoft has reportedly said it will make some of its devices easier to fix. The news is a win for the environment and for consumers.

In the meantime, if you have a busted phone, Consumer Reports says you can compare prices at authorized repairers and independent shops.

Also, check to see if you have any insurance through your credit card to cover a repair or if you signed up for a repair plan like AppleCare.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyphiladelphiaconsumer reportsapplecellphonemicrosoftsmartphonesconsumer
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER REPORTS
Buying prescriptions online could save you some money, CR says
Tech companies improving parental control settings for kids devices
To save on gas, are credit cards and warehouse clubs worth it?
Consumer Reports investigates baby formula recall
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Record Challenging Heat This Weekend
Police: Shooting leaves 16-year-old injured in Cobbs Creek
Police ID ATV rider killed after colliding with car in Philadelphia
Update: Lower Merion schools change course, masking 'recommended'
Philly armed robbery suspects stealing high-end watches: Police
Delco bus driver accused of taking upskirt photos of students arrested
United cancels couple's flight, charges $4K more for same seats
Show More
SEPTA police search for Center City indecent assault suspect
Bryce Harper asks for fan's hat, trades his own
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
'NFTs: Enter the Metaverse' | Watch the film
Boy, 4, shot inside North Philadelphia home
More TOP STORIES News