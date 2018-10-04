Appoquinimink School District: Middletown H.S. on lockdown due to a threat

Police say the lockdown for Appoquinimink Schools in Delaware is lifted with the exception of Middletown High School.The school received a threatening call stating that an individual would attempt to bring a pipe bomb onto the campus.The school went into lockdown immediately after the police were contacted.There is now a strong police presence surrounding the school.Police say they received a call about an individual with a rifle in the community and are investigatingBuses and cars will not be allowed to enter or leave during the lockdown.All other schools in the district will dismiss on time.------