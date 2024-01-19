WATCH LIVE

Magic mushrooms could soon be legal in New Jersey

The bill would also allow the production and selling of products with the key chemical in psychedelic mushrooms.

Friday, January 19, 2024 3:55AM
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Magic mushrooms could soon be legal in New Jersey if some lawmakers get their way.

A bill was just introduced to decriminalize the drug.

It would also allow the production and selling of products with the key chemical in psychedelic mushrooms.

It's called "psilocybin."

The goal is for people to use it to help their health and wellness.

Several cities, including Denver, Seattle and Detroit, have legalized the drug.

