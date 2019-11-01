Armed carjacker crashes, flees scene in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police are searching for an armed carjacker who crashed the vehicle he stole in Wilmington, Delaware.Investigators said they spotted a Honda Pilot that had been reported stolen around 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of Edgemoor Road and Beeson Avenue.They tried to catch up with the suspect, but he sped off.When the Honda Pilot entered the intersection of Philadelphia Pike and Shipley Road it struck a Mercedes.The 51-year-old driver of the Mercedes and a 17-year-old passenger were both taken to the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.Police said the suspect got out of the Honda Pilot and then fled on foot.Anyone with information and/or video pertaining to this investigation should contact Officer Joseph Mihayli at 302-395-8171.