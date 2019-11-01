Armed carjacker crashes, flees scene in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police are searching for an armed carjacker who crashed the vehicle he stole in Wilmington, Delaware.

Investigators said they spotted a Honda Pilot that had been reported stolen around 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of Edgemoor Road and Beeson Avenue.

They tried to catch up with the suspect, but he sped off.

When the Honda Pilot entered the intersection of Philadelphia Pike and Shipley Road it struck a Mercedes.

The 51-year-old driver of the Mercedes and a 17-year-old passenger were both taken to the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect got out of the Honda Pilot and then fled on foot.

Anyone with information and/or video pertaining to this investigation should contact Officer Joseph Mihayli at 302-395-8171.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonaccidentcarjackingcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rescues made across area after storm, tornado warnings; SEPTA alerts
Officials: Possible tornado damages homes in Delco
School closings in Delaware Valley due to power outages
AccuWeather: Strong winds, sunny and cooler today
Mother, child, 3, struck by vehicle while trick-or-treating in NJ
Moving Misery: Couple says belongings held hostage for months
Show More
Man confesses to killing 4 family members in West Philly: Police
KOP Mall allowing shoppers to reserve parking spots using app
Video captures distracted woman fall onto train tracks
Camden County police investigating series of paintball attacks
CDC: Vaping illnesses near the 2,000 mark
More TOP STORIES News