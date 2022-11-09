Pennsauken High School students honor local veterans in New Jersey

The goal was to thank those who served while learning about the experiences of service men and women.

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Air Force JROTC students at Pennsauken High School honored community veterans during a program Wednesday.

Cadets led a flag folding ceremony and presented it to Army veteran Dennis Crocker.

Students thanked him for severing honorably in uniform for decades and later working at their school.

The choir also performed the Armed Forces Medley during the program to pay tribute to each of the branches of service.

Senior Master Sgt. Chris Shaw was the keynote speaker and reminded students not to miss out on the importance of valuable experiences along the way.

Veterans in attendance said they'll keep coming back.

"They did not have this when I was in school. This is fantastic," said Ralph Harker, a Navy veteran of Pennsauken.

"It just gives me pride to see that our students are doing so well," said Diane Johnson, a board member of Pennsauken Public Schools. "I served 34 years in the Air Force and I enjoyed every moment of it."

Some of the students said they can't wait to follow in their footsteps.

"I'm just very passionate about serving my country and helping others, so I enlisted in the Army National Guard," said senior Iyakiel Polanco. "I'm very blessed and honored to be able to look up to these heroes in my eyes."

The high school's veterans memorial is near the front of the school and is often a focal point during Memorial Day.

They remember the lives of alumni who served and did not make it back, but students and the public will also be spending time out there on Veterans Day.