Arrest made after stabbing on Rehoboth Beach boardwalk

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (WPVI) -- Rehoboth Beach police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing on the boardwalk over the weekend.

The incident began Saturday just after 10 p.m. when a fight broke out on the boardwalk in the area of Wilmington Avenue.

Police say 23-year-old Marques J. Gantt stabbed an 18-year-old man with a pocket knife.

Gantt was later arrested after police located him inside a hotel room.

He is being charged with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and one count of carrying a concealed deadly weapon. Gantt was also charged with one count of misdemeanor terroristic threatening.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rehoboth beachdelaware newsstabbingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News