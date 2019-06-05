Arrest made after stabbing on Rehoboth Beach boardwalk

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (WPVI) -- Rehoboth Beach police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing on the boardwalk over the weekend.The incident began Saturday just after 10 p.m. when a fight broke out on the boardwalk in the area of Wilmington Avenue.Police say 23-year-old Marques J. Gantt stabbed an 18-year-old man with a pocket knife.Gantt was later arrested after police located him inside a hotel room.He is being charged with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and one count of carrying a concealed deadly weapon. Gantt was also charged with one count of misdemeanor terroristic threatening.The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.