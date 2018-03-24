Arrest made for arson at Dollar Tree store in New Castle, Del.

NEW CASTLE, Del. --
Authorities say a 58-year-old Delaware man faces criminal charges stemming from a fire that did hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a store.

The state Fire Marshal's office said in a statement that Timothy M. McDowell of Bear was arrested Saturday on charges of arson and reckless endangering.

The charges stem from a fire that officials say was deliberately set at a Dollar Tree in New Castle on Friday. It did a reported $800,000 in damage.

Delawareonline.com reported Friday that it was the store's second fire this year. It had reopened only last week after being damaged in a January fire.

The state news release did not explain what may have motivated the alleged arson or say where McDowell was booked or if he has a lawyer.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsbuilding fire
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News