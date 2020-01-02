Arrest made in shooting of 15-year-old girl in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a teenager last month.

Police announced the suspect was in custody Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on December 5 on the 5500 block of Vine Street in West Philadelphia.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was shot once. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment.

The teen is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have not released further details on the arrest.
