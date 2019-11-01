Arrest made in theft of dog from SPCA; reward offered for return of dog

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An arrest has been made in the theft of a Shiba Inu puppy from the Pennsylvania SPCA but the dog is still missing.
The puppy was taken from the organization's headquarters on Erie Avenue last Friday.
Police believe it was stolen so it could be sold.
There's now a $1K reward being offered for the dog's safe return.
If you purchased the dog unknowingly, you are asked to contact the police.
