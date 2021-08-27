Man who stole police SUV, shot at officers facing attempted murder charges: Prosecutor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10970329" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over police chase that ended in motorcycle crash on August 23, 2021.

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Delaware County, Pennsylvania man accused of stealing a police vehicle and firing at police officers before his arrest is now facing attempted murder charges in South Jersey.It happened on August 23 when police officers were trying to apprehended 41-year-old Arthur Disanto Jr., who was wanted for allegedly shooting a woman on July 3.According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Action News, the woman told police that Disanto had been staying with her for a few nights, and they were fighting over money and the death of a friend. During the altercation, the woman stated that Disanto became angry and punched her in the face, tasered her and then shot her while in a bedroom, the document stated. The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the hip but survived her injuries.Disanto was on a motorcycle on the night of August 23 when Pennsylvania troopers tried to stop him in Marple Township. A plainclothes officer in an unmarked police sport utility vehicle later spotted him in Folcroft, but officials said he reached for a gun and then got in the SUV and drove off as the officer retreated behind the vehicle. The officer shot out windows of the fleeing SUV.The vehicle was tracked to Deptford Township, New Jersey, but the suspect had already exited, taking SWAT gear, authorities said. A drone spotted him on a shed roof, and he ran and traded gunfire with officers shortly before midnight in front of a Washington Township home, authorities said.A Monroe Township police officer wounded during the shootout was treated and released after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, officials confirmed Wednesday. The officer, who hasn't been identified, was shot in the hand and ear.Disanto then allegedly fired at an officer with the Deptford Township Police Department before his arrest, authorities confirmed on Friday.Only Action News was there as officers converged on the home along Barnsboro Road and took Disanto into custody.Disanto was struck three times by gunfire and remains in critical but stable condition at Cooper Medical Center, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.Disanto is facing a slew of charges in New Jersey, including attempted murder and aggravated assault. He has also been charged with armed carjacking in connection with the stolen police vehicle. The Pennsylvania State Police file charges in Delaware County for fleeing and eluding.