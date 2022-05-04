Crash claims the life of South Jersey high school student

fatal crash

PITTSGROVE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a high school student and injured another Tuesday night.

It happened near Deer Pen Park in Pittsgrove Township.

Action News has learned that two Arthur P. Schalick High School students were inside a vehicle when it crashed.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled across Rt. 553 and crashed into a tree, police said.

A male student and passenger of the car died from his injuries.

The male driver of the vehicle remains hospitalized. His condition was not immediately known.

This is the second tragedy to hit the local high school recently. Several weeks ago, a Schalick student was hit and killed while riding his bicycle.

"We're all kinds helping each other out picking each other up. It's a small school, not many kids go here. We're all close-knit, we just have to do our best to help each other out," said senior Michael Donovan.

Classes at the school were canceled Wednesday morning.

According to this community Facebook post, the student who died was a sophomore. He has not been identified by police.

The crash remains under investigation by New Jersey State Police.

