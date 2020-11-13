As cases of COVID-19 soar in Pennsylvania, focus shifts to testing options

The surge in cases with the holidays approaching has some Philadelphians and visitors worried about a new shutdown to get cases under control.
"Yeah, I think it's coming soon, because everybody isn't doing what they are supposed to do," said Southwest Philadelphia resident Al Simmons.
"I think if everybody was doing what they sold be doing, maybe we wouldn't be headed here," added New York visitor Nancy Todd.
Around the city Friday, some testing sites were far from bustling but nonetheless seeing patients.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks testing down into two groups: those that tell you if you have an active infection, and those that test for an antibody due to a previous infection.
Jefferson Health Doctor Patricia Henwood, who leads the Emergency Medicine COVID-19 Task Force, says testing results still depend on how sick are person is when they are tested.
"How much we can trust the test results depend on that specific patient and that context," she said.
That goes for the nasal, throat, or even salvia based tests that are out there.
However, experts agree that PCR tests, which look for genetic material and you might easily recognize as the uncomfortable nasal swa, tend to provide less false positives.
But, doctors stress a negative test isn't a license to refrain from taking precautions.
"That test is only as good as when the test was done. It doesn't predict the onset of disease. So, even if you had a negative test today, tomorrow you could be tested and be positive," Henwood added.
Access to testing is also better, be it through your medical provider, pharmacies like CVS or cost-free options through the city.
Penn Medicine Professor and Chair of the Department of Microbiology, Doctor Frederick Bushman says the bottom line no matter the test, having access and options is key in getting cases under control.
"Let's implement more and more testing catch outbreaks early and that we can suppress the epidemic," Bushman said.
