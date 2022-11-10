Medical assistant charged with identity theft from Montco health clinics

Authorities say Ashley Latimer took advantage of her position and violated the trust of female patients.

Authorities say 34-year-old Ashley Latimer took advantage of her position and violated the trust of female patients, including a few who were pregnant.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former medical assistant is behind bars, accused of stealing information from patients at a string of women's health clinics then opening credit cards and going on major shopping sprees.

"It's really unfortunate because these women were all individuals who were being treated at Axia Women's Health," said Deputy Pennsylvania Attorney General Kate McDermott.

Authorities say while working at three different Axia locations in Montgomery County, Latimer used her cell phone to take photos of patient information forms and records and driver's licenses.

"You know, you're there, and you give your social security number and your driver's license, and you expect that information to remain confidential," she said.

But McDermott says Latimer used the information to steal the identities of at least seven patients. She then allegedly opened credit cards and customer accounts to lease apartments and a vehicle from Carvana, and buy items from retailers like Bob's Discount Furniture, Mattress Queen, and Wayfair where she spent more than $31,000.

"You know, if you're trying to get a mortgage, and somebody's putting all these issues on your credit, it makes it really difficult," said McDermott. "It's just such a nightmare for these victims to spend the time and money to ensure that their credit is restored."

The criminal complaint also says Latimer took patient information while working at AFC Urgent Care in South Philadelphia and was later fired.

Latimer has a criminal history including previous guilty pleas for theft by deception and simple assault.

She's currently charged with 27 counts of identity theft, seven counts of theft, four counts of computer theft and one count of forgery.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General believes there are more victims. You are urged to check your credit reports carefully for suspicious activity and contact authorities if you think you've been impacted.

Axia Women's Health also confirms Latimer was terminated.

The health clinic says it is confident this was an isolated incident. Patients who may have been impacted were notified and offered complimentary credit monitoring.