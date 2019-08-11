At least 11 shot during weekend violence in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It has been another violent weekend in Philadelphia.According to police, 11 people have been shot since early Saturday morning.Officers have responded to 8 shootings since 9:30 p.m. Saturday.The most recent shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Tioga Nicetown.A 26-year-old man was injured, and taken to the hospital in stable condition.Police say the shooting happened during an attempted robbery.Four suspects ran from the scene.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.