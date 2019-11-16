shooting

At least 2 injured in shooting at high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least two people were injured Friday night in a shooting at a high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey.

Atlantic County officials said the shots rang out during the third quarter of the game between Pleasantville High School and Camden High School.

Officials said a young boy was shot while sitting in the stands. He was taken by emergency crews to an area hospital, but his condition was not known.

A second person was also injured and was taken off the field in an ambulance.

The game was suspended.
