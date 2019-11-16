AUDIO: Play-by-play call, EMS response at high school football game shooting in Pleasantville, New Jersey

Nick Kasko was broadcasting the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds playoff game on radio station 97.3 ESPN South Jersey.
It was the third quarter. Kosko was about to call the next play when gunshots could be heard in the background.
"Gunshots at Pleasantville-Camden Semi Final game. Everyone and I in the broadcast booth are safe. Police have defused the situation. Absolutely horrifying. My heart breaks for these victims tonight," Kosko wrote on Twitter just minutes after the shooting.
Later in the night, Kosko reacted to the response he received from those checking in on him on social media.
"I appreciate everyone reaching out tonight. I've never experienced anything that horrific. I hope to never witness again. Please keep the victims in your thoughts and prayers. Hug your loved ones extra tight tonight," Kosko wrote.
On Saturday morning, shortly after authorities announced the arrest of five men in connection to the shooting, Kosko posted the audio of his play-by-play call.
"It was a very scary situation last night. But we have to let everyone know what happened at Pleasantville HS during the shooting," Kosko wrote.
EMS Response to the Scene
Action News obtained audio from the first responders who ran to the aid of the players, parents, students, and those injured at Pleasantville High School.
Here is some of the audio from the emergency radio:
Woman: Medic 10 in Pleasantville. Pleasantville High School. 701 Mill Road on the football field. GSW. (gunshot wound)
------
Man: We're unsure of how many victims at this time.
------
Man 2: Is the scene secured?
Woman: Stand by.
------
Man: Medic 10, are you at the ambulance on the field?
Woman 2: We're on the field. We're on the bleachers by the ambulance.
------
Man 2: Medic 10, just be advised, we're just trying to get through all this traffic. A lot of pedestrians.
------
Man: Do you have a medic on board with you or do we need more medics there?
Woman 2: You're going to need another set of medics. We've got one on board.
Man: OK.
------
Woman: Pleasantville High School. 701 Mill Road on the football field. Second adolescent. GSW.
------
Woman: There are going to be two GSWs on the football field.
Action Cam captures shooting
Action News was there as the gunman unleashed a fury of bullets about 8:30 p.m. Shots could be heard on the Action Cam, as those in bleachers and on the field ran for cover.
5 men charged,3 victims injured
Five men have been charged in connection with the shooting that injured a 10-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 27-year-old.
Alvin Wyatt, 31 of Atlantic City, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Michael Mack, 27, Tyrell Dorn, 28, Shahid Dixon, 27, all of Atlantic City and Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville have been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon.
Dixon is also charged with eluding.
The Pleasantville-Camden game was suspended.
-----
The Associated Press contributed to this report.