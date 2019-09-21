philadelphia news

2 teens shot at Gratz High School football game, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teenagers were shot Friday night at a football game at Gratz High School, Philadelphia police said.

Police responded to the scene, at about 7:40 p.m., and found a 15-year-old shot in the thigh and a 14-year-old shot in the foot.

Both teens were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where they were listed in stable condition.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene and showed an empty stadium, but a large police presence and people crowded on the sidewalks outside of the stadium.

Police said no arrests have been made, and a weapon has not been recovered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tioga nicetown (philadelphia)philadelphia newsshootinghigh school footballphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA NEWS
Drexel, Tower win bid to buy St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on Kelly Drive
Wawa wins another bid for liquor license in Delaware County, Pa.
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting girl at Philadelphia hotel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AMBER ALERT: Reward grows to $35K for missing N.J. girl
First case of EEE found in Atlantic County, N.J. resident
Shots fired near Chester school hours after 2 students were fired on
US to deploy additional troops to Saudi Arabia, UAE after oil field attack
Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations
SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, crashes into store; 1 in custody
Beach patrol officials urge late summer swimmers to seek out guarded beaches
Show More
Global Climate Strike: Protesters march through Philadelphia streets
Wawa wins another bid for liquor license in Delaware County, Pa.
Drexel, Tower win bid to buy St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
Philly officer's 'Jeopardy' wager honors Eagles Super Bowl win
Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on Kelly Drive
More TOP STORIES News