Free soccer program offers new opportunities to kids in need in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Along 12th and Cambria streets in North Philadelphia, there are often kids playing soccer, but on one team every touch of the ball is a chance to touch a child's life.

It's the reason Dominique Landry and Sherman Washington co-founded the Athletic Club of Fairhill in 2015.

"It's more about cognitive development, community service, and education," said Washington, who met Landry at St. Joseph's University along with their third friend, James Burks.

Together they founded the Athletic Club of Fairhill.

"We used to drive up 12th and Cambria and laugh all the time like 'What if kids were playing soccer right now," said Landry.

Landry says he has seen soccer change at least one life: his own.

"Soccer really got me out of being in the streets and negative environment," he said.

AC Fairhill caters to kids between the ages of 4 and 16. They have players from several parts of the city, but most are from North Philadelphia where many kids can't afford soccer teams that charge thousands of dollars.

"In the Fairhill section, zip code 19133," said Washington. "It's one of the most violent sections in the city of Philadelphia, also the lowest household income."

Many families get to have their children play soccer for free.

"The most any of our families pay is $75 for the year," said Washington.

The program starts with the very basics for kids who may have never even considered soccer.

Samiyyah Staten has seen her oldest son grow from a player with no experience to a striker who is on scholarship at Roman Catholic High School.

"I'm the mom who's yelling and screaming," she laughed while mentioning how proud she is of her two sons, who both play with AC Fairhill.

More than 600 kids have gone through the program, which has a new field at 12th and Cambria.

Partnerships with groups like the Philadelphia Union made it possible, but the team still has something else on its wish list.

"We need a home field," said Staten.

"These kids have never experienced a home game," added Washington.

They do their best to make every game feel like home with a drumline often showing up to provide some pep.

It's an example of an entire community working towards a goal that's bigger than a game.

AC Fairhill is holding its eighth annual skills camp for free on July 15 and 16.

