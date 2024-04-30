4 suspects sought after $40,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Philadelphia man

Police say the victim was changing a flat tire when two men stole a backpack from his car.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people who allegedly stole thousands of dollars in jewelry from a man in Center City last week are being sought by police.

It happened just before 4 p.m. back on April 23 along the 100 block of South 9th Street.

Police say the victim was changing a flat tire when two men stole a backpack from his car.

While one suspect took the backpack, the other pressed a hard object into the victim's side to prevent him from stopping the theft, according to investigators.

Officers say the backpack contained $40,000 worth of jewelry.

The suspects fled the scene along with two women in a light-colored Honda Odyssey minivan.

According to police, the car had Pennsylvania tags reading LNV1183, which didn't belong on the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police immediately.