New Jersey officials oppose proposal to send migrants to Atlantic City airport

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Elected officials in New Jersey voiced their opposition on Friday morning about a plan to house thousands of migrants in Atlantic County.

Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township is one of 11 federally owned facilities that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security identified in a letter to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The proposal includes sending 60,000 migrants to the airport in Egg Harbor Township.

Officials said the state does not have the resources to handle an influx of migrants.

"I want everyone up here to keep that same energy and stand and support Atlantic City as people continuously dump their less fortunate on the great city of Atlantic City," said Mayor Marty Small.

New York has taken in more than 100,000 asylum seekers in the past year, which Adams says has cost the city nearly $4 billion.

Democrats have blasted Texas Governor Greg Abbott for transporting migrants caught at the Mexican border to Democratic cities.

Abbott and other Republicans use the tactic to make the border problem a nationwide problem.