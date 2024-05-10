Stage set for Donald Trump rally in Wildwood, NJ

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There are signs all over Wildwood that former president Donald Trump will be in town.

City officials say over 20,000 tickets have been issued so far for the rally on Saturday.

"New Jersey's not even a Republican state, it shows you that he's thinking about everybody," said Mario Simione of Point Pleasant Beach. "Even if he knows he's not going to win the New Jersey vote."

Most voters we spoke with on Friday say border security and the economy are their biggest concerns this election cycle.

The campaign stop falls in the middle of Trump's ongoing hush money trial.

"I'm not worried about the trials, I'm not worried about the cases. He's innocent," said Danielle Ridorfino of Trenton.

The gates open at noon Saturday ahead of the rally on the beach.

Trump is expected to speak around 5 p.m.

Some folks started lining up on the boardwalk Wednesday night.

"This is my 52nd rally. So we go to a lot of them. We're part of the front row Joe's," said Sharon Anderson of Etowah, Tennessee at the front of the line.

Tickets have been available on the Trump campaign website.

City officials say parking will be tight this weekend, with several other events going on in addition to the rally.

Parking meters will be enforced, starting a week earlier than usual.

Officials add camping out is not necessary to get a spot inside.

"If you want to be up front, then you gotta get there early. But I'm telling people - there's plenty of room. It's not like Convention Hall the last time he was here - it had 8,000 seats. We have plenty of areas for people to sit in," said Mayor Ernie Troiano, a Republican.

He says this rally is a boom for the shore.

"Any time that you can have a president or a candidate for president come to your community, it's a win-win. It's an economic feast for the businesses," said Troiano.

The Biden-Harris campaign held a press call ahead of the rally, pointing to Trump's negative impacts on New Jersey.

"He really undermined the economic viability of Atlantic City," said Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat. "That he didn't pay workers, he didn't pay contractors, he had small businesses going out of business because of his failed promises."

There will be a designated protest space on the beach at Roberts Avenue. Groups who want to protest are supposed to get a permit from city hall.

The mayor says multiple police and law enforcement agencies will be on hand to help with security.