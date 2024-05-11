Bystanders jump into action, perform CPR on car crash victim in Delaware

Bystanders jump into action, perform CPR on car crash victim in Delaware

Bystanders jump into action, perform CPR on car crash victim in Delaware

Bystanders jump into action, perform CPR on car crash victim in Delaware

Bystanders jump into action, perform CPR on car crash victim in Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Authorities in Newark, Delaware say a group of bystanders came to the rescue after a serious crash on Saturday.

It happened at the intersection of East Chestnut Hill and Gender roads just before 11:30 a.m.

Police say two people were injured in a car crash.

At the scene, one of the two victims reportedly went into cardiac arrest when a bystander began to perform CPR on them.

That's when officers say they arrived at the scene and transported both victims to a nearby hospital.

The other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

There is no word yet on their conditions or what led to the collision.

Delaware State Police is investigating this crash. Anyone with information on the incident should contact the police.