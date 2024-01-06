WATCH LIVE

Boil water advisory issued for Atlantic City, NJ residents

The advisory is in effect for Friday night and is expected to last for the next two days.

Saturday, January 6, 2024 4:46AM
WPVI

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A boil water advisory is in place for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Health officials recommend bringing boiled water to 212 degrees.

The advisory was issued after a recent sample was collected.

The Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority released this statement:

"We routinely monitor your water at the treatment plant for turbidity (cloudiness). This tells us whether we are effectively filtering the water supply to remove organic matter and possible disease-causing organisms. A water sample taken 1/5/2024 showed turbidity levels of 2.5 nephelometric turbidity units at the Individual Filter Effluent which is above the standard of 1 nephelometric turbidity unit. The Combined Filter Effluent was not operational at the time of the Individual Filter Effluent Exceedance. Because of the high levels of turbidity, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms."

There will be an announcement made when the advisory is lifted.

