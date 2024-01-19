WATCH LIVE

Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Montgomery County

This affects about 9, 900 customers in parts of the Upper Providence and Limerick townships, and all of Royersford.

Friday, January 19, 2024 4:38AM
ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Montgomery County.

This affects about 9,900 customers in parts of the Upper Providence and Limerick townships, and all of Royersford.

Officials say water is still OK for bathing and washing, but should be boiled for drinking or cooking.

Pennsylvania American Water says the advisory was issued because a cholorine feed system stopped for 15 minutes.

For a map of the affected area, visit Pennsylvania American Water's Customer Advisory Map, where you can search by address in the upper left corner search bar.

