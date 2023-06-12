Boil water advisory issued for parts of West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Water Department issued a boil water advisory Sunday night for parts of West Philadelphia.

The advisory includes customers who lost water or had low pressure in the following areas:

Wynnefield Heights, Wynnefield, Overbrook Farms, Green Hill Farms, Overbrook, Overbrook Park, Morris Park;

Parts of Carrol Park, Haddington, West Parkside, and West Fairmount Park

The following ZIP codes: 19151, and parts of 19131 and 19139

Customers in an area notified that there is a boil water advisory should not drink the water without boiling it first.

Officials say a pumping station serving a section of upper West Philadelphia failed between 3:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.

This caused a loss of pressure in the system and left some customers without water. Water pressure is being restored, but customers should not use the water without boiling.

The advisory is for water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing formula.

Residents are urged to bring water to a rolling boil. Let it boil for one minute, then let the water cool before using.

Customers with questions can go to water.phila.gov or call (215) 685-6300 for more information.