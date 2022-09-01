Restaurant Week heading to Atlantic City in October

Restaurant Week returns to Atlantic City from October 2-7, with more than 40 restaurants participating.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Restaurant Week returns to Atlantic City from October 2-7.

More than 40 restaurants are participating with an array of dining options from hotel and casino staples to neighborhood spots.

The 3-course prix fixe menu includes an appetizer, entree and dessert for dinner or a 2-course option for lunch.

Prices range from $40.22 for dinner or $20.22 for lunch.

Pulia in Ventnor is the Italian concept from Gennaro Comella.

The Naples immigrant has brought his family's recipes to Atlantic City featuring pizza using homemade sauce and meatballs his grandmother made for him growing up and eggplant baked instead of fried.

Chart House at the Golden Nugget is featuring some of its signature dishes for Restaurant Week, including the award-winning clam chowder, the shrimp Fresca featuring fried jumbo shrimp in a tomato, basil, garlic and lemon sauce and an oozing lava cake for dessert.

At Hard Rock Cafe, Il Mulino New York brings a taste of fine dining to Restaurant Week with a unique chicken parm presentation, grilled octopus, rigatoni bolognese and classic Italian desserts like tiramisu.

Atlantic City Restaurant Week | Facebook | Instagram

Chart House | Facebook | Instagram

644 Huron Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Pulia | Facebook | Instagram

5210 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406

Il Mulino New York | Facebook | Instagram

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401