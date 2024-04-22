Alicia Vitarelli checks out the red light infrared saunas at dtXfy studio

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At dtXfy Studio in Manayunk, you can hit the massage pod room, hop in the chair and choose your relaxation adventure, adding heat, compression and even stretching.

There are red light therapy rooms, said to do everything from reducing inflammation to improving sleep and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Unlike traditional saunas that heat the air, infrared saunas heat your body.

dtXfy founder Denise Lehmann likens the benefits to a 30-minute moderate workout.

She opened the studio at the end of 2022, followed soon after by another studio in Wayne.

She is a sustainable luxury homebuilder with no background in the wellness industry.

But she was feeling the impacts of aging and experiencing symptoms of menopause.

Her research led her to the treatments that she first brought into her own home and is now offering to others.

dtXfy Sauna Studio | Website | Facebook | Instagram

4328 Main Street, Philadelphia, Pa.

267-297-8122