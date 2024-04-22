Encanto combines sneakers and coffee under one Fishtown roof

Louis Quiles combines his love of collectible shoes with coffee at his new shop Encanto in Fishtown.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Louis Quiles has been selling sneakers since the 9th grade.

Now he has his own shop that blends his passion for kicks with a newer obsession, coffee.

The bright café space has island vibes as an ode to Louis' Puerto Rican roots.

The sneakers are limited edition shoes, releases that are only made once.

He has a strong collection of Jordans in sizes for kids, women and men.

There is casual wear with some of the designs made locally.

The coffee craze started when his wife asked him to make some coffee while she was pregnant.

He fell in love with the process and uses the café space to balance the sneaker business.

Customers can shop while they wait for his signature drinks to be created.

Each coffee is ground fresh using sustainably sourced beans he picked from Puerto Rico.

Encanto Kicks & Coffee | Facebook | Instagram

2110 East Norris Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125