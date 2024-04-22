WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Encanto combines sneakers and coffee under one Fishtown roof

ByTimothy Walton WPVI logo
Monday, April 22, 2024
Encanto combines kicks and coffee under one Fishtown roof
Louis Quiles combines his love of collectible shoes with coffee at his new shop Encanto in Fishtown.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Louis Quiles has been selling sneakers since the 9th grade.

Now he has his own shop that blends his passion for kicks with a newer obsession, coffee.

The bright café space has island vibes as an ode to Louis' Puerto Rican roots.

The sneakers are limited edition shoes, releases that are only made once.

He has a strong collection of Jordans in sizes for kids, women and men.

There is casual wear with some of the designs made locally.

The coffee craze started when his wife asked him to make some coffee while she was pregnant.

He fell in love with the process and uses the café space to balance the sneaker business.

Customers can shop while they wait for his signature drinks to be created.

Each coffee is ground fresh using sustainably sourced beans he picked from Puerto Rico.

Encanto Kicks & Coffee | Facebook | Instagram

2110 East Norris Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW