2 women arrested for allegedly shooting 11-year-old in Atlantic City during Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two women were arrested on Sunday for allegedly shooting an 11-year-old over Memorial Day weekend in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday along the 100 block of North Rhode Island Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of a juvenile being shot. Upon arrival, police say they found an 11-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through an investigation, authorities identified 22-year-old Yanirah Davis and 33-year-old Yontay Cooper as suspects in the shooting.

According to police, the two women arrived on the street with a hammer and a handgun to encounter a group they had a prior altercation with.

They allegedly began to smash out a vehicle's window with the hammer and then began shooting at the group.

One of the shots entered a residence, police say, which is how the 11-year-old was struck.

On Sunday, Davis and Cooper were arrested for their alleged roles in the shooting.

Both women have been charged with 10 counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, endangering the welfare of a child, and conspiracy.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766.