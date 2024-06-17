Driver critically injured in drag racing crash in Philadelphia's Bustleton section: police

Police said they are searching for a 2nd vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police believe a drag racing incident led to a crash that seriously injured a driver in Philadelphia's Bustleton section.

The Action Cam was at the scene in the 1100 block of Welsh Road around 12:45 a.m. on Monday.

A heavily damaged corvette was seen on the side of the road.

Police are searching for a second vehicle involved in the crash but said they don't have a description yet.

They are checking the area for possible cameras that may have caught some of the incident on camera.