Phillies manager Rob Thomson ejected in 6th inning at Baltimore during heated argument

BALTIMORE -- Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson was ejected in the top of the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles during a heated argument over a hit batter call.

With his team down 8-2, Philadelphia's Garrett Stubbs squared to bunt, but Corbin Burnes' pitch bounced in near one of Stubbs' feet. Stubbs initially headed to first base, but umpires conferred and brought him back to continue his plate appearance.

At that point, Thomson came out of the dugout to talk to plate umpire Mike Estabrook. After the typically very mild-mannered Thomson became increasingly animated, Estabrook ejected Thomson.

"Mike had awarded Stubby first base. (Orioles manager) Brandon Hyde comes out, then the umpires get together," Thomson said.

Thomson said he was told if he didn't like the resolution, he could use his challenge.

"I said: 'But you've already awarded him first base. Why don't you make them use their (the Orioles') challenge?'" Thomson said.

The Phillies did challenge the play, and it was reviewed after Thomson was tossed, but the call on the field -- that there was no hit batter -- stood. Burnes then retired Stubbs on a flyout.

"If he awards him first base, then there's not enough to overturn it, and they lose their challenge," Thomson said. "Now it's flipped."

Baltimore went on to win 8-3.br/]