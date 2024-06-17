Shelter-in-place order in Evesham Twp. amid barricade situation, police say

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Some residents in Evesham Township, New Jersey, are under a shelter-in-place order Monday due to a barricade situation, according to police.

Police say a barricaded subject is on Brookfield Drive in Marlton.

The shelter-in-place is for residents on Brookfield Drive and Kettle Run Road.

Hopewell Rd between Kelly Dr. and Kettle Run Rd. to to Sycamore Dr. is also closed and residents are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing situation and will be updated when more information is available.