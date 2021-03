EMBED >More News Videos Hundreds of dollars were scattered around a parking lot in Northeast Philadelphia following an ATM explosion.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating an ATM explosion in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood.It happened just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of North 2nd Street.The blast scattered bundles of cash on the ground near the Wells Fargo ATM.Those responsible were gone by the time police arrived.Authorities have not said how much cash, if any, was stolen from the machine.