explosion

ATM explosion in Northeast Philadelphia leaves cash strewn about parking lot

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An exploding ATM sent cash into the air in a parking lot on Roosevelt Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Police said the suspects put up cones to redirect traffic away from a Wells Fargo stand-alone ATM in a lot on the 4600 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard.

Officers helped pick up several hundred dollars left blowing around in the wind and scattered on the ground.

RELATED: ATM explosion at Wawa in Mayfair is latest in rash of incidents
EMBED More News Videos

The latest ATM explosion occurred at a Wawa in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.



No injuries have been reported.
Dozens of ATMs were targeted across Philadelphia this past year.

RELATED: 10 ATMs damaged amid overnight unrest in Philadelphia
EMBED More News Videos

At least 10 ATM machines were damaged late Monday and early Tuesday in Philadelphia, police said.



There is no word on whether this incident is connected to any of the other incidents.

Police remain at the scene investigating
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiaexplosionatm
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Explosion damages several homes in Frankford
Officials: 2 dead in explosion in VA hospital
ATM explodes outside North Philly market
ATM explosion at Mayfair Wawa under investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local hospital to play leading role in COVID vaccine distribution
Attempted kidnapping suspect wanted for incidents in Pa., South Jersey
Multiple people injured in shooting at Bucks County apartment complex
Surveillance video shows 2 suspects in South Philly homicide
Man shot while standing on SEPTA platform in Center City
AccuWeather: Blustery, Chilly Today
Trump threatens defense bill veto over social media protections
Show More
Lidl opening new market in Northeast Philadelphia
Missing boater found clinging to capsized vessel shares survival story
UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
Woman gives birth to baby from oldest frozen embryo
Pregnant woman, 2-year-old injured in South Philly house fire
More TOP STORIES News