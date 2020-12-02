ATM explosion in Northeast Philadelphia leaves cash strewn about parking lot

Police said the suspects put up cones to redirect traffic away from a Wells Fargo stand-alone ATM in a lot on the 4600 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard.
Officers helped pick up several hundred dollars left blowing around in the wind and scattered on the ground.
No injuries have been reported.
Dozens of ATMs were targeted across Philadelphia this past year.
There is no word on whether this incident is connected to any of the other incidents.
Police remain at the scene investigating