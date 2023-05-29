WATCH LIVE

New Jersey police search for man accused of trying to kidnap 7-year-old boy from Wawa

When the boy refused to go with the suspect, the man allegedly tried to take the young child by force.

Monday, May 29, 2023 3:00AM
DORCHESTER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police released surveillance images of a man who they say tried to lure a 7-year-old boy away from a Wawa on Sunday.

Officials say it happened in Dorchester, Cumberland County in the middle of the afternoon.

According to state police, the man approached the boy in the bathroom of the Wawa along State Highway 47.

When the boy refused to go with the suspect, the man allegedly tried to take the young child by force.

Fortunately, the child was able to break free and return to his family.

Officials say that if you recognize the man, call the police immediately.

