Newark police looking for person of interest after incident ACME grocery store in Newark, Delaware

Police released a photo of the man, who they are calling a person of interest.

Monday, February 19, 2024 5:52PM
NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- The Newark Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection to an incident at a Delaware ACME grocery store this weekend.

A family reported they were shopping in the store along the 100-block of Grove Lane around 4 p.m. on Saturday when they say a stranger took the cart where their 8-year-old was sitting and walked away.

The family stopped the suspect and the man ran away after the confrontation.

Police are looking for this man in connection to an incident at an ACME grocery store in Newark, Delaware.
