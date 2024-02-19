Police released a photo of the man, who they are calling a person of interest.

Newark police looking for person of interest after incident ACME grocery store in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- The Newark Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection to an incident at a Delaware ACME grocery store this weekend.

A family reported they were shopping in the store along the 100-block of Grove Lane around 4 p.m. on Saturday when they say a stranger took the cart where their 8-year-old was sitting and walked away.

The family stopped the suspect and the man ran away after the confrontation.

