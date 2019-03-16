Attempted robbery at Bellagio casino in Las Vegas turns into shoot-out with police

LAS VEGAS (WPVI) -- An attempted robbery at the Bellagio casino in Las Vegas turned into a shoot-out with police.Authorities say a person with a gun approached one of the casino cages in the poker area.The suspect ran.The suspect was confronted by police outside and began shooting.One officer was hit in the chest, but we are told he was wearing a bulletproof vest.Authorities say law enforcement shot back.The suspect is in critical condition.That officer was treated and released by a local hospital.-----