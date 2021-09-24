Top 6: Best rooftops for food and drinks in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You've probably been to Philadelphia, but you might not have seen it from up high. I made the climb and found some of the best views on the top rooftops in the city.For the last three years,has been serving up cocktails and a seasonal dinner menu in a flowery sunroom and bar.It sits 16 floors above the Cambria Hotel, overlooking Broad Street. The drinks are fancy, and the tuna tartare is as pleasing to the eye as it is to the taste buds. The best part, their pasta is made fresh in-house. The ricotta gnocchi with herb pesto, sun-dried tomatoes and zucchini kept me coming back for more, and more, and more.Attico also offers a brunch menu on Saturday and Sunday, and you can bop to lively music for their happy hour Wednesday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.Twelve floors above University City, you will findIt's a park in the sky with over 31,000 square feet of green oasis for lounging, snacking, and socializing. You can bring your pup, a picnic basket, or your appetite for a burger, or chicken fingers and fries at the rooftop restaurant, Sunset Social. Don't fret though, the restaurant has beer and mixed drinks too!is 11 floors above its sister restaurant, Condessa, in the Rittenhouse neighborhood.It's a rooftop taqueria that will impress you with its retractable windows, giving you the option of year-round alfresco dining while munching on authentic Mexican bites and sipping margaritas.They make five types of delicious tacos: chicken, pork, steak, cactus, and shrimp. I tried them all, but my favorite was the shrimp taco.They put the "fun" in queso fundido, a skillet of baked mozzarella and Chihuahua cheese that you MUST try. And more good news, their margaritas are strong, and all on draft, so they can keep them flowing quickly.