Philadelphia city commissioner's nephew murdered; police search for suspects

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The nephew of Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir is among the latest victimized by gun violence.

Sixteen-year-old Mujihad Sabir was killed late last week.

Police say a person walking their dog last Friday morning found the teen's body on a trail in Cobbs Creek Park in the 6000 block of Angorra Terrace with more than a dozen bullet casings nearby.

"Just talking to my brother and his mother, the look on their face, it just looks like something was taken away from them that will be never been given back," said Commissioner Sabir.

Mujihad Sabir

Sabir says family last saw Mujihad Thursday evening and became concerned. Then they went days not knowing his whereabouts.

"They thought that he was missing, they didn't know he was murdered and in the morgue because the assailants took his ID. They were just notified earlier this week that he had been murdered," Sabir said.

It's unclear why the 16-year-old was in park. It's been nearly a week since his body was found and police say they are still looking for whoever is responsible.

Family members are devastated and preparing for the funeral on Friday.

"These murderers are still walking on our streets and it's very critical if anyone has any information that they need to come forward. He didn't deserve this," said Sabir.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.