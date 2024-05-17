Top 6: Outdoor dining in Philadelphia -- Part 3

In this week's Top 6, two restaurants will make you feel like you're in Europe, without ever leaving Philadelphia.

In this week's Top 6, two restaurants will make you feel like you're in Europe, without ever leaving Philadelphia.

In this week's Top 6, two restaurants will make you feel like you're in Europe, without ever leaving Philadelphia.

In this week's Top 6, two restaurants will make you feel like you're in Europe, without ever leaving Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's Top 6, Action News' Jessica Boyington takes us to two restaurants that will make you feel like you're in Europe, without ever leaving Philadelphia.

BARCELONA WINE BAR

Barcelona is the always popular Spanish hangout in East Passyunk. Come early to snag a seat at their lively bar for happy hour, and make reservations for date night or a late night out with friends. If the weather permits, their outdoor garden is the go-to for sips of Spanish wine, freshly batched sangria, charcuterie, and traditional tapas.

What I loved:

-Patatas Bravas

-Spiced Beef Empanadas

-Albondigas (Meatballs)

-Jamón & Manchego Croquetas

RELATED: Top 6: Outdoor dining in Philadelphia -- Part 1

Action News' Jessica Boyington checks out two bars with great outdoor dining options in this week's Top 6.

FIGO

Figo in Northern Liberties was designed with the idea that it would be, "an approachable, casual place you can go up to three times a week...and not get sick of it"! The modern Italian restaurant has pizza, pasta, live music on the weekends, espresso martini towers, and $35 bottomless mimosas for brunch AND a huge outdoor bar and patio. How could you get sick of that?

What I loved:

-Espresso Martini Tower

-Prosciutto & Burrato Pizza

-Shrimp Cocktail Flight

-Fried Gnocchi (with Spicy Vodka Sauce)

RELATED: Top 6: Philadelphia outdoor dining -- Part 2