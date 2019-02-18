Attorney says police used excessive force in arrest of teen

Police are investigating after a video posted online shows an officer punching a 16-year-old while trying to restrain him during an arrest in New Castle County, Delaware.Mary Fleming said while she was not there when her 16-year-old son Roger Brown was arrested she has seen the video of two plainclothes officers struggling on the ground with Brown."My son is trying to cover his face up while one officer is holding him down and one has his knee on his face and neck and is punching him repeatedly," said Fleming.In the video, a uniformed officer appears and tells the teen making the video to back away.The teen said he decided to roll tape after police went after his friend."Roger was confused. He didn't know what was going on the other cop ran up and grabbed him and threw him on the ground and started punching him," she said.The suspect's family says it was the revving of a dirt bike engine that brought police to this neighborhood; Police say it was drug dealing complaint.According to investigators, after the subject was taken into custody a search of his person revealed numerous individual bags of marijuana, a digital scale, prescription pills and more than $1000 in suspected drug proceeds."I know nothing about that," said Brown's mother, Mary Fleming. "I know that definitely was not his. There is no way my son had a thousand dollars."The family's attorney Chris Johnson says the video shows unreasonable force being employed to arrest a 16 year old who weighs 130 pounds."If this officer used excessive force, which we believe he did, he needs to be held accountable and suspended and further action taken," said Johnson.-----