The Delaware Attorney General has opened an investigation into the arrest of a 16-year-old boy in New Castle that was recorded on video.
Roger Brown has been released from custody.
Brown's family questions the officers' aggression while trying to subdue him Friday, outside his home on Bellamy Drive, saying the officers repeatedly punched the teen.
Police were originally called out for a report of drug dealing and allege they discovered bags of marijuana, a scale, prescription pills and $1000 dollars on the suspect.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
delaware newsinvestigationviral videoarrest
delaware newsinvestigationviral videoarrest