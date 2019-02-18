Delaware Attorney General looking into teen's arrest caught on video

The Delaware Attorney General has opened an investigation into the arrest of a 16-year-old boy in New Castle that was recorded on video.

Roger Brown has been released from custody.
Brown's family questions the officers' aggression while trying to subdue him Friday, outside his home on Bellamy Drive, saying the officers repeatedly punched the teen.

Police were originally called out for a report of drug dealing and allege they discovered bags of marijuana, a scale, prescription pills and $1000 dollars on the suspect.

