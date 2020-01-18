Auction held to determine future of former Philadelphia Energy Solutions site

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A final meeting was held Friday in New York to determine the future of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions site.
PES filed for bankruptcy following a June 21 explosion and fire that led to the closing of the refinery in South Philadelphia.
Now, nearly seven months later, the final round of an auction took place at a law office in New York City.
Groups like Philly Thrive and other environmental groups were outside the meeting in protest, hoping the site does not reopen as a refinery.
The results of the aution will be made public on Wednesaday, officials said.
