Mourners gather for funeral of fallen New Jersey firefighter Augusto Acabou

Augusto "Augie" Acabou, 45, and Wayne "Bear" Brooks Jr., 49, were both killed in the fire last week aboard a cargo ship at Port Newark. Anthony Johnson reports.

PORT NEWARK, New Jersey -- It was a somber march as the drums beat, the bagpipes rang out, and the deep sense of loss echoed from the tightly huddled family and friends of fallen firefighter Augusto Acabou.

His was the first of two funerals this week after the deadly cargo ship fire at Port Newark.

Acabou, 45, and Wayne "Bear" Brooks Jr., 49, both made the ultimate sacrifice just over one week ago.

The firefighters' deaths mark the first time in 16 years that a firefighter has died in the line of duty in Newark.

Left: Wayne Brooks, Jr. and right: Augusto Acabou

Men and women dressed in blue stood at attention under a blazing sun as the flag-draped coffin of Firefighter Acabou was lifted from the back of a Newark fire engine, and the solemn procession into the basilica began with his family and friends slowly walking behind.

Acabou was posthumously promoted to captain during the funeral.

"I was there that evening as I watched men and women walk into a fire and come out exhausted and worn down, some with oxygen masks on, others laying on the ground trying to recover then getting back up to stand in line again to go back in...To say Augusto Acabou was brave is an understatement," said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

The somber service featured both music and tributes in English and bible verses in Portuguese.

Acabou grew up in Newark in the Iron Bound section of the city. He is a hometown hero. The men and women who are part of the firefighting family displayed an outpouring of support.

Close friends called him Augie, and it seemed once you were Acabou's friend, it did not end with the passing of time.

Acabou's former football coach Kevin Bullock and team members from Eastside High School attended the funeral and presented Augie's family with his football jersey.

"We want to present the Acabou family with Augie's jersey, number 85," Bullock said.

Acabou leaves behind his parents and life partner.

After his coffin was escorted from the church, firefighters stood in silence at salute as the long procession of police and firefighters paid tribute to the man who left a mark that will never be forgotten.

Baraka also plans to attend Brooks, Jr.'s funeral on Friday.

"I went to both of those homes and they're completely devastated by this, as any family would be. Our hearts go out to them and we're going to do everything that we can to make sure that they are laid to rest and honored the way they should be. The way they gave their life with honor and respect, we need to let them go to rest the same way," Mayor Baraka said.

Acabou was a nine-year veteran and assigned to Engine 16 in the East Ferry neighborhood. He was described as ambitious. His body was tragically discovered by his cousin who is also a Newark firefighter.

WATCH: Funeral for Newark Firefighter Augusto Acabou

Brooks, Jr. was a 16-year veteran and assigned to Ladder 4 in the South Ironbound neighborhood. He was described as someone with a big personality who was always smiling. Close friends called him "Bear."

His wake started Thursday at the basilica and his funeral is Friday at 10 a.m.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has reached out to both families to provide their support. They will pay off the mortgage for Brooks' family home and will provide financial support to Acabou's fiancee.

"These two heroes had more than a quarter century of service to their community, impacting a countless number of lives," Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said. "This tragedy is a reminder that there are no routine calls. Firefighters risk their lives every time they answer a call. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will honor the bravery of Agusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks by supporting the loved ones they left behind."

RELATED | 2 firefighters killed, 5 injured battling cargo ship fire at Port Newark